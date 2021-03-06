Litecoin Plus (LCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $134,803.32

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $134,803.32 and approximately $36.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,022.05 or 1.00090583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00038606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00080423 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003503 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

