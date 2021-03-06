Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Up 42.7% in February

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the January 28th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

