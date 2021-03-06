Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Up 64.2% in February

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the January 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LTUM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 952,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,110. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. Lithium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.22.
Lithium Company Profile
