Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Up 64.2% in February

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the January 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTUM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 952,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,110. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. Lithium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.22.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 1,440 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

