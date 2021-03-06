Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Up 64.7% in February

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ LIXT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 178,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,809. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Lixte Biotechnology makes up approximately 0.4% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Santa Monica Partners LP owned about 1.35% of Lixte Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

