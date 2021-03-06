LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. LKQ posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of LKQ by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

