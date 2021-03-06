LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 34.7% in February

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the January 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SCD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,983. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 901,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 205,541 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

