LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 34.7% in February

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the January 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:SCD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,983. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $13.42.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.