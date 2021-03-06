Lobstex Market Capitalization Hits $1.75 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $439,311.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,455,284 coins and its circulating supply is 21,455,272 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

