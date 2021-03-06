Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Update

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.29. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

