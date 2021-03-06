LockTrip 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $236,515.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $28.55 million and $236,515.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00003927 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

