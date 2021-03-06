Loki (LOKI) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,690.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.82 or 0.03330221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.50 or 0.00373303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.27 or 0.01024871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.72 or 0.00413989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.49 or 0.00367259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00250358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00023293 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

