Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,399 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 253,241 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 75,103 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,982,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,242,776,000 after buying an additional 209,586 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,184,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,807,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.