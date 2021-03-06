Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $126.81 million and approximately $24.11 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.06 or 0.00758273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00026157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00060186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

