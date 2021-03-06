Loopring (LRC) Trading Up 11.6% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $706.76 million and approximately $41.43 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00058254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.42 or 0.00770922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00043184 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,321,380 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

