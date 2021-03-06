Loopring [NEO] Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.52 or 0.00459282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00068209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00077803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00083395 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00459066 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

