Loopring [NEO] Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.72 or 0.00467224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00068611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00078509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00083873 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.51 or 0.00460492 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, CoinMex, DragonEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.