Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 310.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. THB Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,949 shares of company stock worth $1,072,047. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.