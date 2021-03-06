Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

NYSE LOW opened at $158.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

