Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.11.

LUNMF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $11.39 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

