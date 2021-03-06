Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Critical Comparison

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -58.70% -60.70% -27.63% Alibaba Group 22.56% 12.74% 8.50%

This table compares Lyft and Alibaba Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $3.62 billion 5.63 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -6.48 Alibaba Group $71.99 billion 8.79 $21.10 billion $6.03 38.79

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lyft and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 8 24 0 2.75 Alibaba Group 0 2 25 1 2.96

Lyft presently has a consensus price target of $60.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.65%. Alibaba Group has a consensus price target of $323.04, indicating a potential upside of 38.11%. Given Alibaba Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Lyft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lyft has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Lyft on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program that connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options; offers various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and provides transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The company operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alibaba Health Internet platforms for pharmaceutical and healthcare products; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, an e-commerce platform; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. It also operates Lingshoutong, a digital sourcing platform; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, a delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, the company offers pay-for-performance and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange. Further, it provides elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large-scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, and Internet of Things and other services for enterprises; payment and escrow services; and movies, television series, variety shows, animations, and other video content. Additionally, the company operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency app; and Tmall Genie, an AI-powered smart speaker. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

