Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,708 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Cigna worth $37,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 296,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $230.62 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.59 and a 200-day moving average of $196.57.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

