Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 194,926 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,149,388 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,926 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.52% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $48,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AU opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.4805 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

AU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

