Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 20,908 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Verisk Analytics worth $58,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $168.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.73 and a 200-day moving average of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

