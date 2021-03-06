Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 556,174 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 556,174 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.19% of SSR Mining worth $52,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 87,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,375,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,564 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

SSRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

