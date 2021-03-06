Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 612.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,097 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Crown Castle International worth $60,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $150.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $1,079,562 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

