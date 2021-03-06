Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2,234.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,210 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $56,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $257.29 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

