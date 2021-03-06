Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,640.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,470.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,838.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1,471.57. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9,188.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

