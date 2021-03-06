Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 975,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 266,794 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Marathon Petroleum worth $40,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after buying an additional 521,139 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 164,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $58.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

