Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $360.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $368.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.56.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

