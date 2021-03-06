Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $29,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Shares of Target stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.96. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

