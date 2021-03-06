Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266,926 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $730,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,056,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,056,000 after buying an additional 924,777 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

