Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,967 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $44,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

