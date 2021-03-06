Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,333,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,154 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.39% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $38,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $131,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

