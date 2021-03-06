Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

