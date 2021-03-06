Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $65,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $44,211,095.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,870,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $129.12 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.75. The firm has a market cap of $365.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

