Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 170,850 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170,850 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Boston Properties worth $34,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

NYSE:BXP opened at $102.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $134.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

