Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 27,286 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,286 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of STERIS worth $55,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $177.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.