Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 458,065 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 192.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,065 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $36,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $4,929,658.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock valued at $95,957,475. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

