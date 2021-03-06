Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 50,778 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $32,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $300.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,495,837. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

