Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 66,356 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,356 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $35,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.10.

NYSE AMT opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

