Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 445,099 Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 445,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.86 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

