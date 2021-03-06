Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $70.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.92.

