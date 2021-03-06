Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6,349.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Kansas City Southern worth $46,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Shares of KSU opened at $211.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

