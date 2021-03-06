Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,100 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.30% of PDC Energy worth $26,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in PDC Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. Analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,102. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

