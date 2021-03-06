Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 174,243 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of General Motors worth $57,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Motors by 9.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $228,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in General Motors by 58.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 35,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in General Motors by 81.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 423,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 190,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,847.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 441,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,334.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

General Motors stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

