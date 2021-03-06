Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $32.87 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,855 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $32,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,479,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,907,000 after purchasing an additional 166,798 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,155,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

