Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $35.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Ceridian HCM worth $35,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,810 shares during the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,384,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $45,289,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 246,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,674,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,083 shares of company stock worth $1,415,875. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average is $91.91. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

