Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $36.22 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,357,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 68,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 9,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.