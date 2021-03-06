Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $41.72 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar General worth $41,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $178.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.34. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

