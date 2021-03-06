Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $47.56 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,847,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,494 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.73% of DXC Technology worth $47,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 49.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DXC Technology by 47.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 310,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 100,382 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

