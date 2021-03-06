Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.46% of Pan American Silver worth $33,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,543,000 after purchasing an additional 590,232 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,914,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,008,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,345,000 after purchasing an additional 215,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $30.85 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

